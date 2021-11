The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 1,847.1 Million in 2020 to USD 2,293.8 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. Growth in the number of theft or shoplifting incidents reported at retail stores of merchandise & books, increasing profits in the retail markets, growing need for better merchandise management, logistics control, and customer experience, which increases the profit margin, and the operational processes in the retail stores, emergence of walk-in shopping complexes in place of traditional stores and need for better security systems across various industries and applications against thefts are some of the driving factors of the market.

