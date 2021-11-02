CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant Protein Market 2021 Statistics Data, Leading Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, Demand and Business Boosting Strategies till 2028

According to a recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global Plant Protein Market size was USD 10.28 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period 2021-2028. Increasing consumer focus on the source...

Global Galangal Root Powder Market is Expected to be Driven by the Global Herbal Medicine Market in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Galangal Root Powder Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global galangal root powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, application, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market to be Driven by Its Rising Popularity in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global eggshell membrane derivatives market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
The Additive Manufacturing Market Pin-Point Overview by Global and Regional Analysis : Overview,Demands, Competitive Landscape and Precised Outlook by 2026

Global The Additive Manufacturing market deep insight by Market definition, market segmentation, recent key developments, competitive landscape, and forecast. The new entrants in the global The Additive Manufacturing industry are implementing new growth strategies to gain success over their competitors in this market. Hence, the The Additive Manufacturing industry is expected to witness lucrative growth in the next few years by product price, profit, capacity, production, market growth rate. The report also includes a broad analysis of the recent developments, innovations, and trends in The Additive Manufacturing adopted by the potential market participants to achieve aims and business goals for the forecast period 2020 to 2025.
Food Tech Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global food tech market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in food processing techniques for improving food safety and efficiency of production processes. The report clearly defines the Food Tech market position on a global level. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Food Tech market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Food processing companies are increasingly investing in adoption and deployment of robotics and automation across processes in the food industry. This is resulting in more hygienic processes, faster production, and higher capacity output.
GI Galvanized Steel Market 2020: Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts till 2027

Global GI Galvanized Steel Market report provides in-depth analysis of Top Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export data, Trends and Forecast. The report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. The...
Fungicides Market Share, Worth, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2017-2027

The global fungicides market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing occurrence of plant and crop diseases are driving the growth of the market. Diseases are a significant source of crop and plant damage, which may be caused by several plant pathogenic organisms. Fungi are the leading reason for crop loss across the globe. Diseases often have a substantial economic impact on quality and yield; hence disease management is an indispensable component of production for the majority of the crops. Fungicides, in general, find usage for disease control during the planting and growth of a crop, increased productivity, and reducing blemishes. Diseased food crops, typically, produce less as their leaves, necessary for photosynthesis, are affected by the disease. It has been found that one in every eight crop plants fails to yield owing to fungal disease, thereby necessitating the need for crop protection policies.
Mobility on Demand Market 2021-2028: Emerging Growth Factors, Trends, Leading Players and In-depth Segmentation

The global Mobility on Demand market research provides an in-depth overview of the global scope, as well as a detailed market segmentation that assesses the future forecast and sizes of the Mobility on Demand market’s component segments. The global Mobility on Demand market is segmented into segments based on type, application, and critical analysis of key geographies, according to the research report. The study report is a step-by-step guide to navigating the complexity of the Mobility on Demand industry. The global survey of the Mobility on Demand market focuses only on current industry dynamics, rising trends, and a complete examination of the global Mobility on Demand market’s main growth prospects and growth possibilities.
Alumina Trihydrate Market Size by Manufacture, Demands, Worth, PEST, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2016-2026

The global Alumina Trihydrate Market was valued at USD 1.54 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.36 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Alumina Trihydrate Market is driven by the increase demand for flame retardant material, increase in usage of ATH in paint and coating industries. Government regulations for the safety of people creates the demand for the flame retardant material.
Global Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Market to be Driven by Advancement in healthcare and gastric treatments in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the Global Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, disease indication, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

China s export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September. The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.China's economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production. Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled $300.2 billion last month. Imports were $215.7 billion. Read More What is Plan B for tackling Covid in the UK this winter?Bring back mandatory masks to defend against a winter Covid outbreakHolidaymakers may need three jabs to travel abroad next summer
China's drive to build an innovative country

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has put innovation high on its agenda, making it one of the key driving forces to boost economic and social development. The country will uphold the central role of innovation in its modernization drive and take self-reliance in science and technology as the strategic underpinning for national development.
Travel stocks drive gains across FTSE after Pfizer pill progress

Travel stocks led the way as the FTSE regained more ground on the back of positivity surrounding the breakthrough with Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill as well as good trading from British Airways owner IAG Pfizer revealed that a pill it has developed to treat Covid-19 cuts the risk of hospital admission or death by 89% in vulnerable adults, according to clinical trials, boosting overall market sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 24.05 points, or 0.33%, higher at 7,303.96 on Friday.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell said: “Whilst London markets aren’t seeing the record highs being set by some of their Wall...
China's forex reserves rise in October

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves rose to 3.2176 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of October, up 17 billion U.S. dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Sunday. The volume went up 0.53 percent from the end of September, said the State Administration of Foreign...
Pfizer Reveals How Much They’ve Made From The COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced much of the country to two companies it may not have been familiar with before, Pfizer and Moderna. Both Pfizer and Moderna are largely responsible for supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines to not only America, but the rest of the world as well. Through this process, many governments have paid these companies for their services and as a result, they have raised profits tremendously. In a recent report from Reuters, Pfizer revealed just how much they’ve made throughout the year from supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
