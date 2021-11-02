CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Sues Penguin Random House Over Plans to Acquire Simon & Schuster

The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to block Penguin Random House, the world's largest publisher, from acquiring rival publisher Simon & Schuster, the fourth largest in the United States. An antitrust lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court warns that such an acquisition would hurt competition for top-selling manuscripts.

The U.S. government has filed an antitrust suit seeking to block ViacomCBS from selling its publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, to Penguin Random House. The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday morning, alleges that the $2 billion deal "would give Penguin Random House outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work." In particular, the government alleges that the merger would be harmful to authors of "anticipated top-selling books," by depriving them of competition in the publishing market.
On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice sued to prevent Penguin Random House from acquiring its publishing rival Simon & Schuster in a $2.18 billion deal that would have seen America's largest publisher grow significantly larger. Penguin Random House is already the result of a merger between Penguin Group and Random House in 2013; if the Simon & Schuster purchase were to go through uncontested, the U.S.'s big-five publishers would become only four, with Penguin taking up a more outsize share of the market than it already does. The New York Times reports that this lawsuit is in line with President Biden's aggressive position on enforcing antitrust policies, having stacked the DoJ, the FTC, and his own special counsel with anti-big-tech thought leaders critical of Amazon and Facebook.
The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday aimed at stopping Penguin Random House, the world's biggest book publisher, from buying Simon & Schuster, according to a court filing. In November, German media group Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House, agreed to pay $2.175 billion in cash to buy
