The Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.FAA and Justice Department officials said Thursday that in the last three months they developed a process for the FAA to regularly send cases to the FBI, which forwards those worthy of prosecution to field offices for investigation.They did not indicate how many of the 37 referrals have led to charges.The FAA said the cases referred to the FBI are among 227 this year in which it...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO