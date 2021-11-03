Parks & Recreation to host campout, movie night

Victoria Parks and Recreation presents Riverside Campout and Movie Night. Flyer contributed by Victoria Parks and Recreation.

VICTORIA, Texas – Parks & Recreation is set to host a Riverside Campout and Movie Night on Nov. 6 through 7. Residents will have a chance to be outside and enjoy the cool, fall weather by roasting s’mores, watching “Shrek” and camping under the stars.

Parks & Recreation’s free event will be held at Riverside Park by the intersection of Bluff Street and Red River Street.

Campers may bring their own tents or reserve a tent with a $25 refundable deposit — while supplies last.

Victoria Parks and Recreation encourages campers to register beforehand by visiting www.victoriatx.gov/registration or by calling 361-485-3200. You can also use this contact information to reserve a tent.

Campers can start arriving at 3:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation will provide hot dogs at 6 p.m., along with materials for roasting s’mores. “Shrek” will begin around 7 p.m.

You can find more information about Parks & Recreation by calling 361-485-3200. You can also visit www.victoriatx.gov/parks.