Video: Jonas Bilharinho scores first spinning wheel kick TKO in DWCS history

The final episode of the 2021 season, Dana White’s Contender Series 46, produced a first in the history of the show.

In the second bout of the evening, UFC hopefuls Jonas Bilharino (9-1-1) and Canaan Kawaihae (6-2) faced off in front of UFC president Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard.

The featherweight bout took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and aired on ESPN+.

After two very close rounds of action that could have left the judges scratching their heads as they determined the winner of the contest, Bilharino decided to take matters into his own hands – or feet.

Just ahead of the 4:00 mark of the final round, Bilharinho landed a spinning wheel kick out of nowhere that caught Kawaihae flush, ending the fight almost instantly.

Check out the highlight below via Twitter:

Bilharinho did not follow up with more strikes after the kick landed, as he watched his opponent struggle to maintain balance until the referee stopped the contest.

It was the first spinning wheel kick in DWCS history, and certainly gave the UFC boss something to think about before he issues contracts at the end of the event.

Up-to-the-moment DWCS results include:

Jonas Bilharinho def. Canaan Kawaihae via TKO (spinning wheel kick) – Round 3, 4:00

Juan Puerta def. Shang Zhifa via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

