WEST FRANKFORT — The Old King Coal Festival is still held here every year, though coal is no longer king. This community in deep southern Illinois was once awash with so-called black diamonds. The boom continued into the 1970s, but has declined steadily since. Neighborhoods just outside the city limits are still known by the numbered names of forgotten mines: No. 9, No. 11, No. 15, No. 18.

