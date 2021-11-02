CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Concert to Come: Using the Power of Choral Music to Promote Unity

By Libby Hanssen
kcstudio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpire Chamber Ensemble and Baroque Orchestra, shown here at Visitation Catholic Church in July 2018, will give its first concert since the pandemic shutdown Nov. 20 at Country Club Christian Church. (Spire Chamber Ensemble) For many groups, just getting back on stage with an audience is celebration enough, but...

kcstudio.org

Comments / 0

westwoodhorizon.com

Westwood Choirs Come Together For a Night of Music at Fall Concert

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Westwood Choirs gathered at Hope Presbyterian Church to perform at their annual Fall Concert. In preparation for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region Concert and Clinic, this production gave the students a chance to showcase the pieces they have been preparing all year. The...
MUSIC
Renegade Rip

Celebrating the Choral Concert

Bakersfield College hosted the institute’s choir, chamber singers, and chorus with numerous special guests for an unforgettable Fall Choral Concert on Oct. 27 and 28. The concert contained a mix of music familiar for this time of year, as well as some that were not as easily recognizable, but all were wonderfully performed and well worth it.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
anothermag.com

Cosima on the Emotional Power of Brazilian Music

This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “Brazilian music has always been very important to me – there’s so much expression in the melodies and Brazilian singers have incredible, distinct vocal tones. When I was younger I read a Quincy Jones quote that described Simone as one of the world’s greatest singers, and I had to find out who she was and why her voice was so special. When I was growing up, my voice didn’t really fit with other people’s around me, and listening to Simone gave me confidence in that. There’s one song of hers called Jura Secreta, which is just her and an electric piano. I was sold from then on – I love production but vocals are really what move me, and her voice is the emotional anchor of the song. Whenever I need to really sit with my feelings, that’s the track I put on. It made me think about what I could do with my voice and unlocked the possibility of letting my vocals do the work. It’s something I always think about. Every time I make new music, I listen to that song at some point in the process.”
MUSIC
Riverhead News-Review

Shelter Island Friends of Music concerts to return

The Shelter Island Friends of Music (SIFM) is breaking a silence that befell the decades-old institution last year, owing to the arrival of COVID on the Island. It’s an especially poignant revival for SIFM, having lost its longtime president, Forrest Compton, to the virus last April, within days of his wife Jeanne’s death. In one of his recent “Codger” columns for the Reporter, Robert Lipsyte described Forrest Compton as, “the president and genial host of the Friends of Music concerts, a handsome, elegant, courtly man whose kindness and sly wit decorated all occasions.”
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
Johann Sebastian Bach
wktn.com

Fall Choral Concert at Bluffton University

BLUFFTON, Ohio— Bluffton University will host a fall choral concert featuring University Chorale and Camerata Singers at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 in Yoder Recital Hall. An entertaining afternoon will be provided with selections ranging from baroque to contemporary choral music. Composers include Tomas Luis de Victoria, Benjamin Britten, Morten Lauridsen and Stephen Paulus among others.
BLUFFTON, OH
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Choral Society performs ‘The Future is Here!’ Concert

On the evening of Monday, October 11, 2021, the lights dimmed at First United Methodist Church in Conroe. Dr. Robert Horton, Artistic Director for the Montgomery County Choral Society, stepped to the microphone to officially open its 50th season. Dr. Horton thanked the full house and promised an evening of stirring music on the theme, “The Future is Here!”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
allkpop.com

Seventeen announce their upcoming online concert 'Power of Love'

Seventeen have announced the dates for their upcoming online concert, 'Power of Love'!. Coming approximately ten months after their previous concert, 'Power of Love' will take on the theme of 'Love', and Seventeen will be performing all the tracks included in their latest album which also took on the theme of their 2021 'Power of Love' project.
MUSIC
Mahoning Matters

YSU offers 3 Music at Noon concerts in November

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University's Dana School of Music will have three Music at Noon concerts in November. Concerts begin at 12:15 at Beecher Court in the Butler Institute of American Art. They are free and open to the public. Masks are required for entrance to the museum. The schedule...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocal Music#Western Classical Music#Yale University#The Power Of Choral Music#Spire Chamber Ensemble#Baroque Orchestra
ithaca.edu

Concerts in the School of Music this week!

Join us at Whalen Center for African Drumming and Dance, Clarinet Potpourri, and a Faculty Voice Recital. This concert will be streamed live and available on-demand a few days after the concert. Clarinet Potpourri Recital with IC Clarinet Faculty and Special Guest Wojtek Komsta. Friday, October 29, 2021. 8:15 p.m....
ITHACA, NY
Missoulian

'Autumn Choral Spooktacular' invites costumed crowds to concert

The “Autumn Choral Spooktacular” on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the University of Montana will offer Halloween-themed songs (plus audience trick or treating) and world premieres — all during a return to in-person audiences for the vocal groups. “We are so excited,” said Coreen Duffy, the School of Music’s director of...
MISSOULA, MT
Beatrice Daily Sun

BHS holds Fall Vocal Music Concert

The Beatrice High School Fall Vocal Music Concert was held Monday evening at the Hevelone Center. Students participating in First Edition, Concert Choir, Orange Singers and Limited Edition performed. The choirs were directed by Hannah Loos and accompanied by Beth Engels.
BEATRICE, NE
potsdam.edu

Crane School of Music Faculty Highlighted in Upcoming Concerts

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music Welcomes In-Person & Virtual Audiences for Upcoming Concerts & Recitals. SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will feature its world-renowned faculty artists in a series of upcoming performances. The Potsdam Brass Quintet will take the stage on Monday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. in...
POTSDAM, NY
phillyfunguide.com

Mendelssohn Piano Trio presents “Unity in Variety: Musical Path to Reconciliation”

Oct. 2nd at 7:30 p.m., Calvin & Janet High Center, High Foundation Recital Hall. Felix Mendelssohn considered unity in variety the essence of the beautiful. Through masterpieces by Brahms and Ravel, Mendelssohn Piano Trio explores this idea and its broader implications for reconciliation in our increasingly fractured society. Mendelssohn Piano Trio explores both meanings of the word “reconciliation:” restoration of peaceful and friendly relationships, as well as making things compatible with each other.
MUSIC
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Bartlesville Choral Society returns to the stage Sunday with fall concert

Silenced no more by the pandemic, Bartlesville’s very own community chorus is excited to return to the stage with a full lineup of classical and popular music. The Bartlesville Choral Society’s first concert of the season, “We Are the Music,” will be a celebration of the joy of music at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bartlesville Community Center.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Wickenburg Sun

Russian musicians to play Friends of Music concert

Friends of Music is fulfilling a longstanding premise of presenting “ethnic” music with the Barynya Duo concert on at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov 7, at the Wickenburg Community Center. This duo specializes in music on the balalaika and guitar (and sometimes the gormoshka). Their colorful native costumes will add appealing interest to their beautiful music.
WICKENBURG, AZ
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla Choral Society postpones November concert program

The Walla Walla Choral Society board of directors has postponed the "Our Songs of Joy" concerts set for Nov. 28-29. Board President Bob Schumacher said the unanimous decision followed a discussion with singers who have been rehearsing for the concerts since September. "During this discussion it was made clear by...
WALLA WALLA, WA
austincollege.edu

New Music Edition to Premiere at Fall Concert

Austin College’s chamber and jazz musicians return to Wynne Chapel in its new Clifford Grum Sanctuary for a performance on Monday, November 15, at 7:30 p.m., directed by Dr. Ricky Duhaime, Austin College Mosher Professor of Music. “After two years of virtual concerts and livestreamed performances, the Music Department is pleased to extend an open invitation to a live concert,” Duhaime said. “We are happy to re-establish the tradition of our “Evening of Chamber Music and Jazz” by the Austin College Chamber Orchestra and Greater Texoma Jazz Ensemble.” The concert is free of charge and open to the public. College policy is that all individuals wear masks during indoor events.
SHERMAN, TX
wwnytv.com

Crane School of Music - Concerts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music Presents Concerts Featuring Percussion, Jazz, Latin, Brass & Viola Ensembles. The talented student artists from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will take center stage for a series of exciting ensemble performances starting tonight. Upcoming free performances include:. Tuesday, Nov....
WATERTOWN, NY
Eureka Times-Standard

Chamber music concerts return

A concert featuring local musicians will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 625 15th St. in Eureka. While the series, presented by the Chamber Players of the Redwoods, normally includes three concerts a year, the pandemic put things on hold. Hopes are high that the series will move forward uninterrupted in 2022. The concert is free with a suggested donation.
EUREKA, CA

