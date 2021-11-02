Concert to Come: Using the Power of Choral Music to Promote Unity

This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “Brazilian music has always been very important to me – there’s so much expression in the melodies and Brazilian singers have incredible, distinct vocal tones. When I was younger I read a Quincy Jones quote that described Simone as one of the world’s greatest singers, and I had to find out who she was and why her voice was so special. When I was growing up, my voice didn’t really fit with other people’s around me, and listening to Simone gave me confidence in that. There’s one song of hers called Jura Secreta, which is just her and an electric piano. I was sold from then on – I love production but vocals are really what move me, and her voice is the emotional anchor of the song. Whenever I need to really sit with my feelings, that’s the track I put on. It made me think about what I could do with my voice and unlocked the possibility of letting my vocals do the work. It’s something I always think about. Every time I make new music, I listen to that song at some point in the process.”

