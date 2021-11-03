CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Gunman wanted after 3 children shot while walking down the street in Orange Mound, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFsQO_0ckloHLj00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for someone who hung out the window of a car and opened fire on a group of children walking down a street in Orange Mound.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Deadrick Ave. and Baltimore St. around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, four boys were walking down Deadrick Ave. when someone in a white four-door Nissan Altima leaned out of the car and began shooting.

Three of those children were hit and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooter fired a rifle from the front passenger seat.

No arrests have been made for this shooting, so far. But, police are hoping that anyone with information about this shooting or the person who pulled the trigger will call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Comments / 40

Southernnblessed
3d ago

This gun violence has gotten worse and people cannot walk down the street, get gas, go to a party, go to school...Memphis...What are you going to do about it? Stop talking and do something!

Reply(5)
19
CLP13
3d ago

how about some home training and an old fashion whipping.. everybody is quick to blame Lee.. not the governments responsibility to raise your kids!!

Reply(1)
15
Kerma 1
3d ago

Vice Lords, Bloods, Crips, MS13.....Get rid of this and Memphis might be a city worth visiting. Now not so much.

Reply(3)
8
 

