The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame welcomed ten new members as the Classes of 2020 and 2021 were officially honored during NaSHOF’s 50th and 51st Anniversary Hall of Fame Gala at Nashville’s Music City Center. Sarah Cates, Board Chair of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Foundation, said: “This year we are belatedly celebrating our Golden Anniversary – more than 50 years of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Though we were unable to gather last year, we’re making up for lost time by honoring two stellar classes. It’s gratifying to have these legendary songwriters join us at last!”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO