Franz Ferdinand Examine Past Friendships In New Song 'Billy Goodbye'

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranz Ferdinand recently parted ways with founding drummer Paul Thomson, so it's only fitting that "Billy Goodbye," their first new song without him, is an examination of how friendships change over time. “I was thinking about the idea of friendship and friendships that I’ve had over my life,” frontman...

Stereogum

Franz Ferdinand – “Billy Goodbye”

Franz Ferdinand might be down an original drummer, but don’t count them out just yet. The aughts-rockers have announced a greatest hits collection titled Hits To The Head, which is set to arrive next spring. In tandem with the announcement, Franz Ferdinand has shared a new single and video: “Billy Goodbye.”
NME

Franz Ferdinand tease return and release of new material

It appears that Franz Ferdinand are gearing up to return, with teasers pointing towards the release of a new single tomorrow. Thus far, the band have posted two cryptic teasers to their social media, both linking fans to a mailing list. The first arrived last Saturday (October 30) with the caption, “Don’t forget the best bits.” It accompanied a 15-second video comprising monochromatic clips slicked over with a CRT filter, its visuals including a bottle of wine being shattered, a time-lapse of watch mechanism and a guitar being strummed.
xsnoize.com

FRANZ FERDINAND announce details of greatest hits album and share brand new track 'Billy Goodbye'

Franz Ferdinand have announced details of Hits To The Head, a 20-track greatest hits collection showcasing the world-conquering success of the band’s career to date. Released on Friday, March 11th 2022 on Domino, Hits To The Head also features two brand-new tracks Billy Goodbye and Curious, produced by Alex Kapranos, Julian Corrie and Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, Madonna, Pet Shop Boys).
NME

Franz Ferdinand announce UK and European ‘Greatest Hits’ tour

Franz Ferdinand have announced a UK and European headline tour for 2022 – see all the details below. The Scottish band will head out on the road next spring in support of their ‘Hits To The Head’ ‘best of’ album, which is due for release on March 11 via Domino Records.
Paul Thomson
Alex Kapranos
