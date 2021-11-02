CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers host workout for 2016 second-round pick Kamalei Correa

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYHWw_0cklnDr200

The Green Bay Packers worked out a second-round pick from the 2016 NFL draft. The team reported a workout for linebacker Kamalei Correa on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction wire.

The Baltimore Ravens took Correa with the 42nd overall pick in 2016. He’s played 63 NFL games, tallying 84 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 tackles for losses and 13 quarterback hits. Over the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Correa delivered all 8.5 of his sacks, including a career-high 5.0 in 2019.

The 6-3, 241-pound linebacker has been traded twice since entering the NFL. He played 25 games with Baltimore over two seasons but was traded to the Titans for a sixth-round pick in August of 2018. Last October, he was dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a seventh-round pick.

This past summer, he spent around a month with the Kansas City Chiefs but was cut.

The workout might be nothing more than the Packers updating information on a player that is familiar to both the front office and coaching staff. Not only was he drafted by the Ravens, who employed director of football operations Milt Hendrickson for 14 years (2005-18), but he played in Tennessee while the Titans had Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator.

Correa played in only nine games during the 2020 season. He missed time on the COVID-19 reserve list while in Tennessee, and he left the team and was put on the exempt list after being traded to the Jaguars.

Correa’s best season at Pro Football Focus was in 2019. He delivered 14 pressures, 15 stops and received elite grades in coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Made An Official Decision On Derrick Henry

Earlier today Mike Vrabel had to be the bearer of bad news and inform everyone that Titans star running back Derrick Henry would require foot surgery. Today, the team made the announcement that fans also didn’t want to hear. On Monday, the Titans officially placed the two-time NFL rushing champion...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers: 'Small Possibility' I Won't Be Able to Play for Packers vs. Seahawks

After missing Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs while on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, Aaron Rodgers isn't guaranteed to be available this week. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Fox 11 News), Rodgers said there is a "small possibility" he won't play against the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers...
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Spoof of Packers QB

Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Covid 19 Reserve#Pro Football Focus
Reuters

Packers' late pick sends Cardinals to first loss

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, Rasul Douglas made a game-saving interception and the Green Bay Packers ended the Arizona Cardinals’ unbeaten start with a solid 24-21 victory on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz. Douglas’ interception in the end zone with 12 seconds remaining sealed the victory as Green Bay...
NFL
southernillinoisnow.com

Packers beat Cards on late pick

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have knocked off the NFL’s last unbeaten team. The Packers came away with a 24-21 win over the Cardinals when Kyler Murray threw an interception on second-and-goal with 12 seconds remaining. The pick came shortly after the Packers were stopped on downs near the Arizona goal line.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers report workout for pair of quarterbacks

With two quarterbacks on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Green Bay Packers reported workouts for a pair of passers on Friday. According to the league’s transaction wire, the Packers worked out quarterbacks Clayton Thorson and Danny Etling. Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert remain on the COVID-19 reserve list. Rodgers, who...
NFL
carrollspaper.com

Chargers trample Titans in second round

LAKE CITY: Everything had seemingly turned a corner. After being stifled at the line of scrimmage for minimal gains through most of the first half South Central Calhoun was moving the ball. They weren’t moving the ball through their normal explosive plays, but they were moving the ball. Short passes...
NFL
KSNT News

Chiefs hand Packers their second loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Green Bay Packers 13-7 Sunday. Kansas City capitalized on several Packers miscues on special teams. Kicker Mason Crosby missed his first field goal attempt and then got his second one blocked. Later in the half on a Chiefs kickoff, the Green Bay kick returner […]
NFL
hiawathaworldonline.com

What to look for as Chiefs host Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs have what looks to be a brutal schedule in front of them as they prepare for the back portion of the season, with what has looked like a particularly rough stretch coming up over the next three games, with the Packers, Raiders and Cowboys. With Aaron Rodgers out for this week’s game, the Raiders in absolute disarray, and questions regarding the health of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Kansas City may have caught these teams at their lowest.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
89K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy