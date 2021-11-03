CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat dips, but lingers near 9-year high on supply concerns

Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

CANBERRA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, though concerns about global supplies kept prices near a nine-year high. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.4% at $7.88 a bushel, as...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace

About 1.6 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a monthly record, was shipped out in October, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. If the Biden Administration decides to tap U.S. emergency crude reserves to push down domestic energy prices, it may not help all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near 9-year high, set for biggest weekly rise in four months

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday and were set their biggest weekly gain in four months, as concerns about tight exportable global surplus kept prices near their highest in nine years. Soybeans and corn gained ground and both markets were...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Food a factor in highest inflation rate in three decades

With the U.S. inflation rate at 6.2% — the highest it’s been since 1990 — President Biden said the government was on the alert for price gouging as it worked to remove bottlenecks in the supply chain. Inflation has been on the rise since February, with soaring food prices, often led by meat, as an important factor.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Wheat#U S Federal Reserve#Reuters#The U S Federal Reserve#European#The Federal Reserve
Agriculture Online

China corn prices rise as bad weather delays crop shipments

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Corn prices in China have pushed to multi-month highs despite the advancing harvest after wet weather slowed crop collection just as record energy prices pushed up grain drying and logistics costs, analysts and traders said. New crop corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange have...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine winter wheat sowing at 6.2 mlm ha, 94% of planned

KYIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agricultural companies had sown 6.2 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov 11, or almost 94% of the planned area of 6.66 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Winter grain sowing has practically stopped in recent days and farmers have planted...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn down 2-3 cents, soybeans up 2-3 cents, wheat steady-down 4 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to down 4 cents per bushel * End-of-week profit taking expected in wheat after four straight days of gains pushed most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract and front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat contract to multi-year highs on Thursday. * Losses kept in check by concerns about global supplies. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 308,400 tonnes in the week ended Nov. 4. That was in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 510,000. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 3/4 cent at $8.11-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat dropped 3-1/2 cents to $8.24-1/2, and MGEX December spring wheat fell 4 cents to $10.49-1/4. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Commercial hedging weighs on corn after wave of farmer selling this week pressures cash market. * Weekly corn export sales came in at 1.065 million compared to market expectations for 700,000 to 1.41 million tonnes. * December corn last traded down 2 cents at $5.67-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybean seen extending rally to fourth straight day, with market supported by U.S. Agriculture Department's surprise cut to the U.S. harvest outlook on Tuesday. * USDA said that soybean export sales totaled 1.319 million tonnes, in line with estimates for 950,000 to 1.82 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 256,930 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in the 2021/22 marketing year. * January soybeans were last up 2-1/2 cents at $12.24 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Saudi Arabia
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 17-23

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat eases after multi-year highs on global supply risks

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures inched lower on Friday, consolidating after multi-year highs a day earlier when the prospect of further Russian export restrictions rekindled worries about tightening global availability. Soybeans and corn also ticked down after a choppy trading week influenced by an unexpected...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-week high as market readies for increased U.S. exports

CANBERRA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday as expectations of increased demand for U.S. supplies pushed prices to a one-week high. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $8.03-1/2 a bushel by 0218 GMT, near the session high of $8.04-3/4 a bushel - the strongest level since Nov. 2. Wheat closed up 3.1% on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Euronext wheat touches 13-year high on Russian export curbs

HAMBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - March milling wheat on the Paris Euronext exchange hit a 13-year high in Thursday trade, continuing strength this week on reports that Russia is planning more grain export restrictions, traders said. The contract hit 292.75 euros a tonne on Thursday, the highest price on a...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy