Deutsche Bank AG said its third-quarter net profit rose as lower bad-loan charges helped offset a fall in investment banking revenue and additional costs for its overhaul. Still, the German lender said it is on track to meet ambitious financial targets next year, a key test for Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, who in 2019 vowed to make the bank leaner and more profitable following years of broken promises from his predecessors.

