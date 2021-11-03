CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret, NJ

Blue Collar New Jersey Towns Going with Ciattarelli

insidernj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey’s Governor’s race is hanging by a thread. And that thread is blue collar, where working class towns like Bloomfield, Bayonne, Wood-Ridge...

www.insidernj.com

Comments / 33

B1-p@$$1ng B1G T3¢h 4 U
3d ago

Phil Murph¥ is beating a dead horse & in denial. The majority of the counties in the state of New Jersey turned red overnight. It's safe to say even without the remaining mail in ballots that Republican Jack Ciattarelli won the state governor seat.

Reply(1)
6
Sheila Buttor
3d ago

Jack should demand a recount. the dead voted in NJ. yesterday. the democrats never cleared out the death roll, or those who moved out of state.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS News

House passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

After months of deliberation, House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill just before midnight Friday. President Biden lauded the passage of the bill, calling it "transformative." Christina Ruffini has more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayonne, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Hawthorne, NJ
City
Bloomfield, NJ
City
Carteret, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Carteret, NJ
Government
The Hill

Fuel tanker explodes, killing dozens in Sierra Leone

A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Travis Scott says he is 'devastated' after 8 people died during his Astroworld Festival

(CNN) — Rapper Travis Scott is speaking out after eight people were killed during his concert Friday night. "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he tweeted Saturday. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Jack Ciattarelli

Comments / 0

Community Policy