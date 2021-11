MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Efforts are underway in the state Legislature to seat an additional circuit court judge in Muskegon County. A bill calling for legislative approval of a fifth 14th Circuit Court judge was introduced Oct. 20 by state Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, and was approved Wednesday, Nov. 3, by the Senate’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO