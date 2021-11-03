CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Republicans retain 3 legislative seats in Kentucky

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republicans retained three Kentucky legislative seats — two in the House and one in the Senate — in special elections on Tuesday.

Donald Douglas was elected to the Senate to fill the remainder of Tom Buford’s term in a central Kentucky district. Buford, a longtime GOP lawmaker, died in July.

Douglas defeated Democrat Helen Bukulmez in a district spanning Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington counties and part of Fayette County. Douglas serves as the medical director at the Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center in Lexington.

Republicans Michael “Sarge” Pollock and Timmy Truett were elected to the House.

Pollock, an insurance risk adviser in Campbellsville, will represent a district covering Adair and Taylor counties. Pollock defeated Democrat Edwin “Eddie” Rogers and independent Timothy Shafer.

Pollock will succeed Republican John “Bam” Carney of Campbellsville, who died in July.

Truett, the principal at McKee Elementary School, was elected in a district that includes Jackson County and parts of Laurel, and Madison counties. He defeated Democrat Democrat Mae Suramek. Truett will replace Republican Robert Goforth, who resigned in August amid domestic violence charges.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both legislative chambers. Lawmakers will convene in early January for the 2022 session.

