Broncos GM George Paton explains why he traded Von Miller

By George Stoia george.stoia@gazette.com
The Gazette
The Gazette
 9 days ago
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) prepares for the next play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter Aug. 28 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Christian Murdock/The Gazette

ENGLEWOOD — Trading Von Miller was the hardest thing George Paton has done in his 20-plus-year career in the NFL.

The Broncos' general manager was hesitant to trade the eight-time pro bowler and one of the greatest pass rushers of all time. But after a few sleepless nights and a lot of thought, Paton knew it was the right move to trade Miller, as he was in the final year of his contract. He also noted that he's not sure if he would have traded Miller two weeks ago when the Broncos were still 4-2, instead of 4-4.

"There (was) uncertainty on whether we could sign him," Paton said. "We obviously would have liked to have Von come back, but there was uncertainty. We didn’t know. Those things are complicated, as you know. That was a layer. It wasn’t the only thing, but it was a part of it.

"It’s a hypothetical — two weeks ago. Did it play a factor? It may have played a little bit of a factor. You have to know where you are, but I still believe in this team."

Miller was officially traded to the Rams on Monday in exchange for second and third-round draft picks in 2022. Paton said talks with the Rams began on Friday of last week with the deal being finalized late Sunday night.

Paton notified Miller Monday morning in what was an emotional conversation.

"This was not an easy — I didn’t sleep Sunday night," Paton said. "When you have to tell someone like Von Miller that we’re trading him, that’s the hardest thing I’ve had to do. They’re human. He has his family. This is his community. I don’t take that lightly.

"This guy is an icon. He can still rush the passer. But it’s a win-win, like I said. You have to make the best decision for your franchise moving forward, and we just felt this was at this time."

Paton said several times Tuesday they wanted "to do right" by Miller, which, in the end, is why they sent him to the 7-1 Rams, who are Super Bowl contenders, instead of the other couple teams who were interested him.

And while that might be indicative of what Paton thinks of his team, it's certainly not in his mind. While he believes the Rams are currently a better team, he also believes the Broncos have a chance to turn things around without Miller.

“We’re still trying to get to where they’re at," Paton said. "We’re a younger team. I think we’re going to get there. It may take a little more time. They’re up and rolling. We may be by end of the season. If we had to trade him, that was the type of place we wanted."

