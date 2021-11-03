VA-StHou-23-elected

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BULLETIN (AP) — Wendell Walker, GOP, elected House...

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee on Gableman's 2020 Election Report

On Wednesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections held an informational hearing on Gableman's 2020 election report. Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman claimed "powerful forces" had aligned against his office and the people of Wisconsin as he reviews the 2020 election specifically knocking the Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, Gov. Evers, and Attorney General Josh Kaul. At the outset of his presentation, Gableman cited poll numbers that suggested a lack of confidence in the results of the 2020 election. Once lawmakers began asking questions Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) had several tense exchanges with Gableman. At one point, Rep. Spreitzer said the former justice is "frankly one of the people undermining voter confidence." "That's ridiculous," Gableman said and then challenged Spreitzer why he hadn't called his office, asking why he wasn't more interested in finding out what happened with the 2020 election.
Democrats split on commission's maps as GOP proposal heads to Evers, who will veto

Proposed decennial political boundaries that have been praised as "fair maps" by Gov. Tony Evers came under fire by several Democratic lawmakers Thursday who said the proposal would diminish Black and Hispanic representation in the Legislature. The Assembly voted 60-38 along party lines to send GOP-drawn congressional and legislative district...
Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson wants Robin Vos to count the votes

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh wants to ignore all guidance from the Wisconsin Election Commission and have the Legislature start running Wisconsin's federal elections. I'm sure this has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that Republicans have a strangle-hold on the state Legislature thanks to partisan gerrymandering. Johnson's blatant...
NJ Governor candidate concedes, announces 2025 run

New Jersey Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli said Friday he spoke to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and conceded the election, but he added that he plans to run again in four years. Murphy became the first Democrat in 44 years to win reelection in the Nov. 2 election, but the margin with Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member, was just nearly 3 points — much closer than public polls indicated the contest would be in a state where Democrats have 1 million more registered voters.
Blame Biden if veteran benefits are cut -- James Thomas

I read in Sunday’s State Journal that the "Debt ceiling affects veterans’ benefits." This is an insult to all patriotic Americans. If the debt ceiling isn’t raised, we won’t be able to meet critical benefits including veterans. We wouldn't be fighting over the debt ceiling had these radical Democrats not shoved these trillion-dollar spending bills through.
