St. Regis Mohawk Tribe sets informational meeting on amended hemp regulations

The federal program aims to help organic producers overcome financial setbacks brought on by the pandemic, such as loss of markets, increased costs and labor shortages.
The state regulatory body tasked with implementing the legalization of marijuana announced Wednesday that it has approved the creation of new standards for processing, manufacturing, testing and packaging hemp products including CBD. The regulations were first presented last month to the Cannabis Control Board by the Office of Cannabis Management,...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A public hearing to finalize amendments regarding the oversight of hemp production in the State of Kansas will be held by the Kansas Department of Agriculture in early November. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says a public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday,...
AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is searching for a site within its jurisdiction to plant over 300 new trees. The Tribe’s Environment Division and Environment Land Resources Program are collaborating with local and federal programs to identify, assess and mitigate the progression of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer in Akwesasne.
WATERTOWN — Low- and fixed-income seniors in Jefferson County might notice a cut to their tax bills next year. On Tuesday night, the county Board of Legislators discussed an update to the sliding-scale income range for partial property tax exemptions for certain residents at least 65 years old. The legislation was tabled at Tuesday’s meeting, pending a public hearing at 3 p.m. Dec. 7, in the board’s chambers at 195 Arsenal St. in Watertown.
RALEIGH — More mental health support will be available to farmers and ranchers thanks to a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to expand the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network-NC. “Farming is a stressful profession on a good day, but catastrophic weather events, nuisance lawsuits, land loss, COVID-19 and flat commodity prices in recent years have only added to the stress farmers and ranchers face,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This grant will help strengthen and expand the work of the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, making resources available for those who need them.”
Virtual meeting set for Nov. 15, 2021, from 3-4:30 p.m. PST. The National Park Service (NPS) is entering the next phase of the process to determine the final disposition of the Enchanted Valley Chalet, located 13 miles up the Quinault River from the Graves Creek Trailhead in the Daniel J. Evans Wilderness area in Olympic National Park (ONP). Olympic National Park, with the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) and the Washington State Historic Preservation Officer (SHPO), will hold a meeting to provide an overview of the Section 106 consultation process; to discuss the process for consultation of interested parties; and a review of the proposed project to date.
HARDING TWP. – The Township Committee may have unanimously passed, on first reading, an amended ordinance to regulate fox trapping, but there still seems to be wildly differing opinions on what the final ordinance will look like. The prior ordinance, enacted three years ago spear headed by of Committeeman Nicolas...
HOGANSBURG — St. Regis Mohawk School will host a press conference on Friday morning regarding concerns over funding received by Native American Indian Nation Schools in New York state. The focus of Friday’s New York State Capital Project Inequity Conference will be facilities funding, according to a press release from...
Families have one last chance to profit from one of the most unusual initiatives made by the federal government in reaction to the financial effect of the coronavirus pandemic if they haven't already. Time is running out for everyone who hasn't yet begun receiving the monthly Child Tax Credit stimulus...
WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) – President Joe Biden faces growing pressure even from fellow Democrats to address rising gasoline prices with measures such as a ban on oil exports, a move that could upend global markets, discourage shale drilling and end up not helping American drivers that much. It was only six...
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized its decision to repeal a rule that would have created an expedited Medicare coverage pathway for medical devices considered "breakthrough technology." The rule would have allowed Medicare to cover devices deemed "breakthrough" by the Food and Drug Administration for four years once...
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., did not join their Democratic colleagues to urge President Joe Biden to take action to lower energy costs, remaining largely silent on potential solutions to address petroleum gas prices hitting seven-year highs. New York gas prices have increased...
A provision in the House's version of the Build Back Better Act would boost the tech industry's efforts to hire foreign-born workers, as it would make more green cards available. But it's drawing flak from some Republicans, who argue the Democratic-run House's legislation would harm American workers.
It’s easy to notice the high gas prices the past few months, though it’s tougher and tougher for consumers to take the pain at the pump. According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Louisiana is $3.16 a gallon, and the price of oil
The Biden Administration recently announced details of two policies to fight COVID-19. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) which will cover 84 million employees and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services requirement for health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid which applies to more than 17 million workers at approximately 76,000 health care facilities, including hospitals and long-term care facilities.
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Three dozen Democratic lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to require domestic airline passengers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative test result. "This is a necessary and long overdue step toward ensuring all Americans feel safe and confident while traveling and...
WASHINGTON – States, cities, and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded – with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for […]
