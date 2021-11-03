Watch now: Thomas and Barbashev react to another player put on COVID list

The Chicago Blackhawks get a player or two back and seem to lose another almost immediately. That seems to be the Blackhawks relationship with COVID-19 so far this season. Today the team announced that while Henrik Borgstrom has been removed from COVID-19 protocol, two more players were added to it.
SAN JOSE — Andrew Cogliano and Logan Couture were back on the ice for the Sharks' practice on Monday morning, but Kevin Labanc joined a lengthy list of players and coaches now in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Labanc played in Saturday's game — a by the Sharks over the Winnipeg...
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks removed one of their seven players from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol but added another as they returned to practice on Monday. Forward Andrew Cogliano was taken off the list after missing Saturday's game against Winnipeg and forward Kevin LaBanc went on it. The...
Net Front Presence: Saad makes productive return, Hofer wins debut for Blues. In Friday’s spin of the wheel in Blues’ roster roulette, the team lost defensemen Torey Krug and Niko Mikkola to positive COVID tests, lost Brayden Schenn to an upper-body injury for at least the next two games and got Ryan O’Reilly back off the COVID list.
If there is one Penguins player who knows a thing or two – or maybe ten – about comebacks it’s Kris Letang. Since entering the NHL in 2006, the Pens top defenseman has endured almost every hockey injury imaginable – and then some.
Multiple Cal football players have been placed in the COVID protocol list and will not be available for Saturday's game at Arizona, Cal announced Thursday. The announcement did not name the players placed in protocol or how many players are involved. It also did not say whether any players had tested positive for COVID-19, only that they were placed in the protocol, which could include contact-tracing elements.
Adam Gaudette has a different way of dealing with the stresses of NHL life. Crystals. Sage cleanses. Other symbols that carry meaning and healing. For example, the Chicago Blackhawks forward talked reverently about a necklace that embodies the Norse gods Thor and Odin. “(Thor’s) hammer is a symbol of power and generosity,” Gaudette said Wednesday. “Everybody sees Thor in the movies, but I ...
St. Louis Blues players Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich and coach Craig Berube discuss goalie Jordan Binnington's performance against the Winnipeg Jets. Buchnevich also explains the head butt that cost him two games. Video courtesy of Blue Note Productions.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 reserve list. The move likely means the club will have to sign a replacement before playing Atlanta. Zuerlein is the first Dallas player to enter healthy and safety protocols since late September. The club has had 12 players and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spend time on the COVID-19 list since August. All the Dallas players who landed on the list during the season have missed at least one game.
Buffalo put wide receiver and special teams player Jake Kumerow on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the fourth Bills player in the protocols. Backup quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Mitchell Trubisky, and wide receiver Tanner Gentry are also on the list. Kumerow, 29, has played 65 percent of Buffalo's special teams snaps....
The New York Jets placed wide receiver Denzel Mims on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Mims, 24, has seven catches for 129 yards and no touchdowns in six games (two starts) this season. His 18.4 yards per reception leads the team. The second-year wideout was taken in the second round of the 2020 draft.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — For as long as Jordan Binnington plays hockey, nothing may ever top his first period in Game 7 against Boston. He was awfully good in the third period of that Stanley Cup-clincher as well in 2019. But on any list of top games played by the Blues’...
On Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have cleared COVID protocol and returned to practice.
That would leave Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, and head coach Mike Sullivan
Tristan Jarry, who has put up top tier numbers this season, was beaten two of three times in the shootout, as the Penguins lost in Chicago, 3-2. It prolonged a trend of poor performances in shootouts for him.
