Minneapolis, MN

Train Hits, Pins Down Teen’s Ankle In Northeast Minneapolis

 9 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager was injured on Tuesday afternoon when a train pinned down his ankle.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says that a few teenagers were playing on the tracks near 18 1/2 Avenue Northeast and Monroe Street Northeast around 3:45 p.m.

Officials say an “active train” hit and went over the foot of one of the teenagers. The 17-year-old was in stable condition, but suffered serious trauma to his ankle and lower leg.

He was transported to a nearby hospital. The injury is not believed to be fatal.

