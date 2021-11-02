CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agent: Pascal Siakam could be back within two weeks

By Alex Kirschenbaum
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Agent Todd Ramasar, who represents Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, told Justin Termine of NBA Today on Sirius XM (Twitter link) that Siakam is set to re-join his teammates on the court within two weeks.

Siakam tore his left labrum in May, and went under the knife to address the injury surgically in June. The 27-year-old recently resumed practicing with the club, as well as with its G League affiliate, Raptors 905, as he continues to rehabilitate from a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for the entire season to this point.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet tweets that Siakam’s shoulder needs to be given the green light by his surgeon in Los Angeles. The Athletic’s Blake Murphy notes (via Twitter) that a return to the floor for Siakam is aligned with the Raptors’ anticipated timeline for his return following the surgery five months ago.

The 6’9″ forward was a crucial part of Toronto’s 2019 championship-winning team, and is hoping to bounce back following an underwhelming performance for the lottery-bound Raptors in 2020/21. After leading the Raptors to the second round of the NBA playoffs and being named to his first All-Star team in 2020, Siakam saw a dip in his shooting stroke last season. Last year, Toronto finished with a 27-45 record while playing its home games in Tampa, and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Pricey veteran team leader Kyle Lowry was shipped to the Heat in an offseason sign-and-trade. The Raptors selected exciting forward Scottie Barnes out of Florida State with the fourth pick in the 2021 draft. In seven games, Barnes is looking like a serious Rookie of the Year contender, averaging 18.1 PPG on 55.1% shooting from the field, along with 8.9 RPG. As a 6’9″ tweener forward, Barnes could be a long-term replacement for the veteran Siakam.

For now, it will be interesting to see how head coach Nick Nurse opts to juggle his starting lineup. He had been starting Barnes and ascendant 6’7″ swingman OG Anunoby at the forward positions, with 6’5″ Gary Trent Jr. starting at shooting guard. One of this triumvirate appears likely to head to the bench upon a Siakam return.

