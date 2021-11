By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has pleaded guilty to killing and robbing a 90-year-old man outside a cemetery in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood. Anthony Miller pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges, including third degree murder, theft and robbery, serious bodily injury in Samuel Rende’s death. Miller is accused of shooting Rende three times through the window of his pickup truck while Rende was stopped at the intersection of Hazelwood Avenue and Bray Street in front of the entrance to Calvary Cemetery in 2019. Miller also allegedly stole Rende’s ring and watch. The two had reportedly known each other before the murder. The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says Miller’s plea had no agreement to sentencing. A sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 2.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO