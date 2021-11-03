Browns' Malcolm Smith: Double-digit tackles

Whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers did during the bye week to correct the missed tackles problem, it seemed to work Sunday inside FirstEnergy Stadium in a 15-10 win. After recording a team-high 22 missed tackles in the six years I’ve been charting this for Steelers Depot, the Steelers rebounded in a big way on Sunday, recording just 11 missed tackles on the afternoon, nine of which came on defense while another two came on special teams.

