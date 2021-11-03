CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns' Malcolm Smith: Double-digit tackles

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Smith recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) with a pass defensed in a 15-10 loss...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steve Smith Unloads On Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Even though the Cleveland Browns were not playing on Thursday Night Football this week, they naturally came up as a conversation topic. This debacle with Odell Beckham Jr. started on Tuesday and is still unresolved. Current reporting from ProFootballTalk indicates that the Browns will release OBJ on his 29th birthday...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 5 Players who won’t be back in 2022

The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make this coming offseason, which could lead to these 5 players finding a new home. We are halfway through the 2020 season as the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. They’re also likely kicking the...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Announce Significant Roster Move

Over the past few days all of the news involving the Cleveland Browns has revolved around wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, Saturday morning’s Browns news has nothing to do with the soon to be former Browns wide receiver. Instead, the offense is getting a boost in the form of a fullback and an offensive lineman.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Saints, Browns discussed Odell Beckham Jr. trade

No offers came in that would have made sense for the Browns, Dianna Russini of ESPN.com tweets. Although there are no post-2021 guarantees in Beckham’s Giants-constructed contract, the eighth-year wide receiver is due more than $7M in base salary for the rest of this season. He has also struggled to carve out a steady role in Cleveland’s offense this season.
NFL
Ledger-Enquirer

Browns tackle Conklin out ‘multiple weeks’ with elbow injury

Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin will miss “multiple weeks” after dislocating his left elbow in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he's not entirely sure whether Conklin will need surgery. It's likely he'll have to go on injured reserve, which would mean Conklin will miss a minimum of three games.
NFL
chatsports.com

Missed Tackles Report: Steelers vs. Browns

Whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers did during the bye week to correct the missed tackles problem, it seemed to work Sunday inside FirstEnergy Stadium in a 15-10 win. After recording a team-high 22 missed tackles in the six years I’ve been charting this for Steelers Depot, the Steelers rebounded in a big way on Sunday, recording just 11 missed tackles on the afternoon, nine of which came on defense while another two came on special teams.
NFL

