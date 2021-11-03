Browns' Malcolm Smith: Double-digit tackles

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
With the 2021 NFL trade deadline fast approaching, there is speculation regarding the futures of a few marquee players. Deshaun Watson has been at the center of trade rumors since he asked to be dealt early this year, and Odell Beckham is constantly viewed as a potential trade candidate. What...
The Cleveland Browns announced they will release NFL star wide receiver Odell Beckham after three seasons. The decision comes after Beckham's dad shared an Instagram post highlighting Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's chemistry issues with his son. Beckham had two years remaining on a five-year, $90 million contract he signed in...
The father of Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. posted a video on social media early Tuesday highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw the ball to Beckham when he was open. Odell Beckham Sr. then responded with three green check marks in the comments section of a...
The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
Even though the Cleveland Browns were not playing on Thursday Night Football this week, they naturally came up as a conversation topic. This debacle with Odell Beckham Jr. started on Tuesday and is still unresolved. Current reporting from ProFootballTalk indicates that the Browns will release OBJ on his 29th birthday...
The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make this coming offseason, which could lead to these 5 players finding a new home. We are halfway through the 2020 season as the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. They’re also likely kicking the...
Over the past few days all of the news involving the Cleveland Browns has revolved around wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, Saturday morning’s Browns news has nothing to do with the soon to be former Browns wide receiver. Instead, the offense is getting a boost in the form of a fullback and an offensive lineman.
No offers came in that would have made sense for the Browns, Dianna Russini of ESPN.com tweets. Although there are no post-2021 guarantees in Beckham’s Giants-constructed contract, the eighth-year wide receiver is due more than $7M in base salary for the rest of this season. He has also struggled to carve out a steady role in Cleveland’s offense this season.
Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin will miss “multiple weeks” after dislocating his left elbow in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he's not entirely sure whether Conklin will need surgery. It's likely he'll have to go on injured reserve, which would mean Conklin will miss a minimum of three games.
Whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers did during the bye week to correct the missed tackles problem, it seemed to work Sunday inside FirstEnergy Stadium in a 15-10 win. After recording a team-high 22 missed tackles in the six years I’ve been charting this for Steelers Depot, the Steelers rebounded in a big way on Sunday, recording just 11 missed tackles on the afternoon, nine of which came on defense while another two came on special teams.
