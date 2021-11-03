CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSince 1989, every New Jersey governor elected has been a member of the opposite party of the sitting president. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is favored to break that streak against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman. In the 2020...

The Independent

Rachel Maddow says Biden had best election night of any president for 30 years

Two days after Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Terry McAuliffe sent Democrats into a panic over the implications for next year’s midterm elections, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has a message for them: Don’t panic.Speaking during her 9pm show on Thursday, Maddow suggested that Democrats’ performance in the first statewide elections held since Mr Biden took office was on par with how the GOP fared during Ronald Reagan’s first term because of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s single-point win over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.Mr Murphy’s victory, which made him the first Democratic governor of the Garden State to win re-election in...
Washington Examiner

Remember when liberals claimed the California recall gave them a national election strategy?

After Republicans dominated Virginia’s elections and nearly brought down the Democratic governor of New Jersey, it’s worth revisiting the rather silly takeaways many liberals had after the California recall election. You may recall that after California Gov. Gavin Newsom resoundingly defeated the recall attempt against him, several liberals decided Newsom...
Axios

NJ pollster apologizes after close governor's race: "I blew it"

Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute on the Jersey Shore, wrote an op-ed for The (Newark) Star-Ledger apologizing for a poll six days before the election that said Gov. Phil Murphy "maintains a sizable lead" over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Why it matters: The poll had Murphy up...
CBS New York

Truck Driver Edward Durr Unseats New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a major upset in the race in South Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District. Senate President Steve Sweeney is out, defeated by a truck driver who spent little on the campaign. CBS2’s Meg Baker has more on how the result drastically changes the state’s power dynamics. Republican state Sen.-elect Edward Durr was seen in his campaign video stepping down from his truck to introduce himself. He’s from the rural town of Swedesboro in Gloucester County. He just beat Sweeney, who has served the state since 2002, and who has been talked about as a possible candidate for governor...
Washington Post

Democrats Also Did Poorly in the Elections No One Noticed

Before Tuesday’s elections I warned against overinterpreting the Virginia gubernatorial election as a national bellwether. I stand by that: Governor’s races are the kind of election that shows the least correlation with national politics, and where candidate attributes and issues make the biggest difference. But if you’re a Democrat looking...
CBS New York

Defiant Jack Ciattarelli Still Not Conceding New Jersey Governor’s Race To Incumbent Phil Murphy

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Not all of the ballots have been counted yet in the New Jersey’s governor’s race, but CBS News is projecting Gov. Phil Murphy as the winner, which would make him the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win re-election in the Garden State. Currently, with 99% of precincts reporting, Gov. Murphy has 51% of the vote, while Republican Jack Ciattarelli has 49%. The spread is around 44,000 votes, CBS2’s John Dias reported Thursday. After an incredibly close contest, Murphy declared himself the winner on Wednesday night and on Thursday took a deep breath and...
New Jersey Herald

NJ election live updates: Governor's race flips again, Murphy is on top in latest tally

New Jersey residents — and political watchers nationwide — were still waiting to find out who will lead the state more than 16 hours after polls closed Tuesday night. The outcome of the race between Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli had state and national implications and was seen — along with the Virginia governor's race which went to Republican Glenn Youngkin — were seen as bellweathers for next year's midterm election.
