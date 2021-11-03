New Jersey Governor

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Not all of the ballots have been counted yet in the New Jersey’s governor’s race, but CBS News is projecting Gov. Phil Murphy as the winner, which would make him the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win re-election in the Garden State.
Currently, with 99% of precincts reporting, Gov. Murphy has 51% of the vote, while Republican Jack Ciattarelli has 49%. The spread is around 44,000 votes, CBS2’s John Dias reported Thursday.
After an incredibly close contest, Murphy declared himself the winner on Wednesday night and on Thursday took a deep breath and...
