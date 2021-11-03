New Jersey Governor

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a major upset in the race in South Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District. Senate President Steve Sweeney is out, defeated by a truck driver who spent little on the campaign. CBS2’s Meg Baker has more on how the result drastically changes the state’s power dynamics. Republican state Sen.-elect Edward Durr was seen in his campaign video stepping down from his truck to introduce himself. He’s from the rural town of Swedesboro in Gloucester County. He just beat Sweeney, who has served the state since 2002, and who has been talked about as a possible candidate for governor...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO