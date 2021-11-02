CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan Board of Health Members Vote to Keep Health Officer in Position

By Kevin Hodge
 4 days ago

Voters took to the polls on Tuesday, but board of health members with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan had a different kind of vote.

They had to make a choice on whether or not to keep current Health Officer Lisa Peacock, or to terminate her contract.

It was close with board members voting it down by a vote of five to three, meaning she will stay in the position.

Those hoping to remove her say the universal mask mandate for schools in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego Counties was made too quickly and without any input from board members.

“Never once have I heard Lisa say ‘perhaps I was hasty. I did what I needed to do in a time period that I thought I needed to do it. Perhaps I should have had some input from someone else’,” said Julie Powers, board member and Otsego County Commissioner.

Board Member and Antrim County Commissioner Jarris Rubingh made the motion to terminate Peacock’s contract.

“I feel sorry for the kids that have a hard time wearing a mask and for the parents who felt blindsided by it being issued at the last minute,” said Rubingh. “I did what I thought I had to do.”

After the vote, Peacock was pleased to move on.

“According to Robert’s rules and the orders of procedure, its the final vote that matters and the outcome of that vote and with a positive vote we just move forward, and I think that that’s what I’m going to concentrate on,” said Peacock.

Regarding concerns about the mandate from board members, Peacock said it was a necessary move. “When you’re issuing a public health emergency order it’s usually because there is an emergent issue, and so the emergency in this case was the imminent start of school and the rising risks related to the pandemic.” she said.

Tensions have been high since the order was put out, and during their last meeting at the Charlevoix Library, parents and others showed up to voice their concerns.

It was such a hectic meeting that the library has no plans to host another health department meeting due to safety concerns.

Lake City Schools Employee Receives State Award

VickiLynn Reid is a Success Coach and works for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. On Wednesday, she received an award from MDHHS for her services at Lake City Area Schools as part of the Pathway to Potential approach. The award is the Daniel Pfaff Pathways to Potential...
LAKE CITY, MI
Attorney General Dana Nessel Announces Jobs Court Proposal

Attorney General Dana Nessel, alongside Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, has announced a new proposal to put Michiganders accused of low-level, nonviolent offenses in good-paying jobs to reduce recidivism and help Michigan businesses gain more staff. The new proposal is part of the larger MI Safe Communities Framework that Governor Whitmer...
POLITICS
Traverse City, MI
