CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Halt Losing Streak

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 4 days ago

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, tumbling more than 1,020 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,100-point plateau although it's due for support on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Pounce on When the Market Crashes

Defensive stocks are relatively insensitive to the movements of the overall economy. Betting on a crash is usually a losing bet since the market generally goes up over the long term. That said, the Federal Reserve is poised to start reducing its support for the economy in general, which could be a catalyst for a major sell-off. If that happens, an investors should take a hard look at defensive stocks, which protect a portfolio during turbulent economic times -- starting with these three promising candidates.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Lockheed Martin has promising projects in the works, and a big backlog. Omnicom is a major advertising company with a hefty dividend payout. Intel has been in a slump, but there's reason to be optimistic about its future. As investment options go, dividend-paying stocks can be hard to beat. They...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla, Peloton, AMD Are Seeing High WallStreetBets Interest Today But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Graphics chipmaker Nvidia is seeing the highest interest on...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Ning
AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday as a report said it was offloading assets to help pay debts of more than $10 billion, in a crisis that comes as the country's property sector is under intense pressure. Evergrande, which is bogged down in more than $300 billion worth of debt, plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Sands China#Hang Lung Properties#Asian#Fomc#European#The Hang Seng#Aac Technologies#Aia Group#Alibaba Group#Alibaba Health Info#Anta Sports#China Life Insurance#Mengniu Dairy#Sinopec#China Resources Land#Citic#Cnooc#Country Garden#Cspc Pharmaceutical
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 3.39% to $645.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $45.25 below its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.11% to $336.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $0.48 below its 52-week high ($336.54), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei.Jitters over troubles in the property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a Chinese developer, announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its companies were suspended after it failed make payments on wealth products it had guaranteed. Tightened controls on borrowing by highly leveraged real estate companies have been rattling markets after one of the biggest, Evergrande Group, failed to make payments on some of its debt. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.36% to $287.69 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.39 short of its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company reached on May 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq rallies toward longest win streak in 2 years despite negative market breadth

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are rallying toward sixth-straight record closes, but market breadth data is showing that the broader market is actually declining. The Nasdaq is also headed for a ninth-straight gain, which would be the longest win streak since the 11-day stretch ended Dec. 26, 2019. Meanwhile, the number of declining stocks are outnumbering advancers 1,743 to 1,399 on the NYSE and 2,424 to 1,802 on the Nasdaq. Volume in declining stocks represented 63.8% of total volume on the NYSE and 47.6% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 111 points, or 0.3%, with 16 of 30 components losing ground.
STOCKS
bioworld.com

Airdoc stumbles with Hong Kong IPO

Beijing Airdoc Technology Co. Ltd. raised HK$1.67 billion (US$214.8 million) with its IPO on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX) on Nov. 5, falling below its expectations of a $500 million raise. Share prices for the artificial intelligence-based (AI) medical imaging firm were priced at HK$75.10 apiece and dropped 3.5% to HK$72.50.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 100 points on losses in Goldman Sachs, Dow Inc. shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Dow Inc. are trading lower Thursday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 102 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Dow Inc. (DOW) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are off $10.31, or 2.5%, while those of Dow Inc. have dropped $1.31 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 77-point drag on the Dow. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Travelers (TRV) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy