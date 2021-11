Defensive stocks are relatively insensitive to the movements of the overall economy. Betting on a crash is usually a losing bet since the market generally goes up over the long term. That said, the Federal Reserve is poised to start reducing its support for the economy in general, which could be a catalyst for a major sell-off. If that happens, an investors should take a hard look at defensive stocks, which protect a portfolio during turbulent economic times -- starting with these three promising candidates.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO