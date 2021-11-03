CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX News team volunteers at The Banquet

By Cameron Brewer
 4 days ago

Tuesday, the KX News team is Putting North Dakota First by serving many people in need of a warm meal.

Several members of the KX News team volunteered at The Banquet, a nonprofit organization in Bismarck that has been in existence for over 16 years.

Located inside the Trinity Lutheran Church, the Banquet started providing meals once a week but has evolved into serving 200 plates weekly, operating four days a week.

People come in and eat a free meal, no questions asked.

Some of today’s menu items included beef stroganoff, carrots and pears.

We helped cook and serve 230 plates. Organizers say help is badly needed.

“People are losing loved ones, people are losing jobs. I know there’s a lot of jobs out there to be found, but everyone has an economic issue going on in their life right now,” Executive Director Karla Eisenbeisz said.

