Australia Building Permits Sink 4.3% In September

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 4 days ago

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent on month in September, the Australian...

markets.businessinsider.com

AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday as a report said it was offloading assets to help pay debts of more than $10 billion, in a crisis that comes as the country's property sector is under intense pressure. Evergrande, which is bogged down in more than $300 billion worth of debt, plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year.
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

National building permit values on the rise

The total value of building permits nationwide rose 4.3% to $10.1 billion in September, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Residential construction intentions also surged by 8.2% monthly, in stark contrast to the 3.2% decline in the non-residential sector. On a constant dollar basis (2012=100), building permits grew by 3.4% to reach $6.9 billion.
ECONOMY
Times Union

Plug Power building new factory in Australia

COLONIE — Fuel cell and hydrogen infrastructure manufacturer Plug Power is going to build a massive factory in Australia as part of a joint venture with a renewable energy company, Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd. Plug Power and Fortescue Future Industries will build the factory, which will initially make large-scale...
INDUSTRY
#Building Permits
Business Insider

Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, imports were down 1.0 percent on month and exports were up 4.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$15.077 billion. Retail sales are...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 back above the 7,400 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted positively to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. However,...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Australia Has A$12.243 Billion Trade Surplus In September

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$12.243 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$12.2 billion and was down from the A$15.077 billion surplus in August. Exports were down A$3.081 billion or 6 percent...
ECONOMY
mibiz.com

UFP Industries builds momentum in Australia with latest acquisition

GRAND RAPIDS TWP. — Wood products manufacturer UFP Industries Inc. continues to expand its presence in Australia after announcing yet another acquisition in the country. UFP’s wholly owned subsidiary The UBEECO Group Pty. Ltd. announced Monday that it has acquired the assets of The Box Pack Trust, which does business as Boxpack Packaging.
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Australia’s Westpac to return $4.3 billion to shareholders as profit doubles

(Reuters) – Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp plans to return A$5.7 billion ($4.28 billion) to shareholders in the form of a buyback and dividends as the No.2 lender’s annual profit more than doubled with the release of funds set aside to cover the pandemic’s fallout. Westpac, the best performing bank stock...
ECONOMY
irei.com

SPONSORED: Greystar approved to develop Australia’s largest build-to-rent development

Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC, together with Fender Katsalidis, announced last month the planning approval of a new build-to-rent development in the Inner Melbourne suburb of South Yarra. This is the largest build-to-rent development ever to receive a permit in Australia. The development will comprise 625 units, along with 2,400 square meters (25,833 square feet) of retail and commercial office space.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Australia Private Sector Credit Gains 0.6% In September

(RTTNews) - Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.6 percent on month in September, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday - matching expectations and unchanged from the August reading. On a yearly basis, credit jumped 5.3 percent - accelerating from 4.7 percent in the previous month. Housing...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

RBA says we are in a W-shaped recovery, with housing one of the few concerns

The Reserve Bank has used Friday’s quarterly assessment of the economy to declare that lockdowns have “delayed but not derailed” Australia’s recovery. It says economic activity probably contracted 2.5% in the three months to September, but the December quarter (the one we are in now) will regain most of what was lost, leaving the economy recovering much as it would have were it not for the mid-year lockdowns. Taken together with last year’s descent into recession and quick bounce back it paints a picture of a W-shaped recovery, even on what the Bank has graphed as its “downside” scenario. Reserve Bank GDP...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

China s export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September. The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.China's economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production. Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled $300.2 billion last month. Imports were $215.7 billion. Read More What is Plan B for tackling Covid in the UK this winter?Bring back mandatory masks to defend against a winter Covid outbreakHolidaymakers may need three jabs to travel abroad next summer
ECONOMY
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls on pace for $1 billion in building permits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls may see a billion dollars in building permits this year. That would break the previous record set last year at $919 million. So far this year, the city has seen $918 million in building permits, with two months still to go. “Never seen...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
theeastcountygazette.com

