When it comes to getting calls in the box, fortune has not favored the Loons this season. Coming into Sunday’s matinee matchup with Sporting Kansas City — the second-to-last game of the regular season — MNUFC had only taken one penalty shot all year, and that was back on July 3 against the San Jose Earthquakes, taken and missed by Ramón Ábila, who isn’t even on the roster anymore. You’d be forgiven, then, for not being sure who would step to the spot to take it when midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was brought down in the box late in the first half.

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO