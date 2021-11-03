Vote count underway in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Polls have officially closed in Virginia, but the work is far from over.

The next phase of the election process in Virginia Beach will take place at the convention center.

On Tuesday evening, election officials from all 100 of the city's precincts will bring their ballot drop box, black supply trolleys and red envelope bags as well as voter ballot boxes.

They will check in at one of three tables based on precinct. Afterwards, the ballot boxes will be given directly to the clerk of courts and secured in the vault.

While the early on-machine votes have been counted, averaging about 37,000 people, there is still Election Day on-machine voting and mail-in votes that need to be tallied.

When this information is entered into the system, it will be different from 2020. As you'll recall, the Central Absentee Precinct counted votes well into the night, as it was the final precinct to report.

Election officials finished around 1:30 a.m., but most people were asleep. When people woke up in the morning, the outcome of the election was dramatically different than predicted.

To avoid that shock this year, Jeff Marks, chairman of the Electoral Board in Virginia Beach, said they will stop reporting for the day around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

"If we're not done by 10 o'clock or so, then we will report it Wednesday morning and go from there," he said.

Canvassing will begin in the Virginia Beach Convention Center at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

