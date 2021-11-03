VA-StHou-56-elected

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
Billings Gazette
 9 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — John McGuire, GOP, elected House...

Axios

Exclusive audio: Trump defends threats to "hang" Pence

Former President Trump — in a taped interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News that was shared with Axios — defended, quite extensively, supporters who threatened to "hang" former Vice President Mike Pence. Why it matters: Well, it is unprecedented for a former president to openly say it was OK...
POTUS
State
Virginia State
Vice

‘But He’s Jewish’: The Ohio GOP Senate Race Just Went There

It seems that (((dog-whistles))) are just too subtle for modern politics. Ohio GOP Senate candidate Mark Pukita defended his blatantly antisemitic ad attacking Republican primary front-runner Josh Mandel’s Jewish faith during a Thursday candidate forum. “Are we seriously supposed to believe the most Christian-values Senate candidate is Jewish?” asks an...
OHIO STATE
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
JustFactsJack

Iowa Looks To End State Income Tax

In 2022, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the legislature will have the chance to pass significant tax reform. "This is a once-in-a-generation chance to reduce Iowa's high-income tax rates and deliver considerable tax relief to Iowans," said Reynolds.
IOWA STATE
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate temporarily halted: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses is still temporarily blocked, with lawsuits from at least 24 states. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. This is part of President Joe Biden's new employer vaccination mandate issued in September, and will cover 84 million workers. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump sours on DeSantis

TODAY’S MUST-READ — “The toughest trial KEVIN MCCARTHY faces on his way to becoming House speaker isn’t reclaiming the majority. It’s what comes afterward.” That’s the blunt takeaway from Olivia Beavers’ big piece this morning drawing on interviews with more than 40 Republicans, which “point to two worrisome factions for McCarthy in a future vote for speaker: conservatives and wild cards.”
POTUS
MSNBC

McConnell slays irony, urges Dems to leave Supreme Court alone

A couple of weeks before Election Day 2020, as Senate Republicans scrambled to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, progressive voters not only expressed outrage, they also looked to then-candidate Joe Biden for answers. On Oct. 22, the Democratic nominee said he would, if elected, establish a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

