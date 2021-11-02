Oregon lands inside top four of initial College Football Playoff rankings

Fox’s early morning college football kickoff show has named its host location for next week. The Big Noon Kickoff will be live from Waco TX, the home of the Baylor bears. The bears are set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners next weekend in a critical match up for the Big 12. Baylor did lose earlier this Saturday and a close one to rival TCU, but there is still plenty at stake for both teams come next weekend.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 HOURS AGO