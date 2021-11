Birds of prey or raptors are in decline worldwide. The bald eagle population is an exception due to its dramatic comeback in North America. November marks the beginning of the raptor survey. Susan Stauffer and I will be surveying the Long Beach Peninsula at least once a month for the presence of raptors from November 2021 until March 2022. November and March will capture migration, while December through February will capture birds of prey that are our winter residents. The two of us will count them, take photos, and report our findings to the coordinator, Jeff Fleischer.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO