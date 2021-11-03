VA-StHou-49-elected

On Wednesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections held an informational hearing on Gableman's 2020 election report. Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman claimed "powerful forces" had aligned against his office and the people of Wisconsin as he reviews the 2020 election specifically knocking the Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, Gov. Evers, and Attorney General Josh Kaul. At the outset of his presentation, Gableman cited poll numbers that suggested a lack of confidence in the results of the 2020 election. Once lawmakers began asking questions Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) had several tense exchanges with Gableman. At one point, Rep. Spreitzer said the former justice is "frankly one of the people undermining voter confidence." "That's ridiculous," Gableman said and then challenged Spreitzer why he hadn't called his office, asking why he wasn't more interested in finding out what happened with the 2020 election.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO