The author of ‘The Matzah Ball,’ a Hanukkah novel, wants Jews to read more romance

October is Filipino American History Month, which commemorates the first recorded presence of Filipinos in the continental United States. On October 18, 1857, the Spanish sailing ship Nuestra Senora de Esperanza landed at present-day Morro Bay, California. Spanish soldier and sailor Pedro de Unamuno was appointed acting commander, and the landing party included Indigenous Filipino men who worked as sailors on the ship. According to the Filipino American National Historical Society, the men claimed possession of the land on the behalf of Spain by erecting a cross made out of branches. The party was later attacked by Native Americans, resulting in the death of one Filipino sailor. Unamuno decided to cease continued exploration of the area. On October 21, 1995, the FANHS-California Central Coast Chapter put up an official historical landmark at Coleman Park in Morro Bay to mark the landing of the first Filipinos in the continental US.
