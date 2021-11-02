The author of ‘The Matzah Ball,’ a Hanukkah novel, wants Jews to read more romance

Even though It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover came out in 2016, it's constantly making the rounds and topping bestseller and must-read lists, most recently on BookTok. In short, it gets a lot of hype, and understandably so. It's heartbreaking but uplifting, and delivers an emotional sucker punch with an incredibly powerful ending that stays with you long after you close the book. I read it in 2019 and still think about it to this day. (Confession: this is actually the one and only CoHo book I've read because I'm convinced nothing can top it.)

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO