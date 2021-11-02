CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The author of ‘The Matzah Ball,’ a Hanukkah novel, wants Jews to read more romance

By Philissa Cramer
jewishaz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Meltzer always knew how “The Matzah Ball,” her first novel, would end. “The rule of romance is that there has to be a happy ending; the characters have to get together,” Meltzer told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “If they don’t get together, that’s not a romance; that’s literary...

www.jewishaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
fangirlish.com

BOOK REVIEW: ‘The Matzah Ball’ by Jean Meltzer is Here to Kick Off the Holiday Season

The Matzah Ball introduces us to Rachel Rubenstein-Goldblatt, a “nice Jewish girl” as described by others, who has a secret: she moonlights as the author of many successful Christmas novels. When her publisher insists that she write a Hanukkah novel instead this holiday season, she must team up with her Jewish summer-camp arch-enemy Jacob Greenberg to discover the true meaning of the season and pull off the greatest Hanukkah party, The Matzah Ball, New York City has ever seen.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Read These 10 Spooky Romance Novels For The Thrills

Isn’t October the perfect month to read spooky books? The scares, the horror, the thrilling sensation of reading creepy things in the dark. But what if you love reading romance novels, too? You want kisses, love declarations, and steamy moments. In this list, you will find spooky romance novels that will give you both the scare and the swoons. Are you ready?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PopSugar

Have a Book Hangover After Reading It Ends With Us? Cure It With These 3 Novels

Even though It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover came out in 2016, it's constantly making the rounds and topping bestseller and must-read lists, most recently on BookTok. In short, it gets a lot of hype, and understandably so. It's heartbreaking but uplifting, and delivers an emotional sucker punch with an incredibly powerful ending that stays with you long after you close the book. I read it in 2019 and still think about it to this day. (Confession: this is actually the one and only CoHo book I've read because I'm convinced nothing can top it.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
jerseysbest.com

What Fran’s Reading: Two compelling novels about sibling loyalty

One of the exciting things about our increasingly smaller world is the surfacing of authors whose work is known, even award-winning, in their countries, yet new to American readers. Korean author Kwon Yeo-sun’s new novel, “Lemon” (Other Press, 160 pp., $20), is a case in point. Yeo-sun’s novels and short stories have won literary awards in her country, but this is her first novel to be published in English. But I suspect we’ll be encountering more of her writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Macomber
Parkland Talk

Lady of Letters: MSD Grad Pens Romance Novel

Parkland has a new romance author. Emily Sam, a 23-year-old writer, college student, and 2016 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate, released her first novel “Chasing Daffodils” on Oct. 27. The book follows the journey of Jade Everly, a 24-year-old aspiring actress living in New York City. While Jade attends...
PARKLAND, FL
jewishaz.com

What the Tree of Life shooting revealed about American Jewry

A few years ago a colleague called to interview me for a book he was writing about journalists who worked for Jewish publications. I told him that it would be the first book in history whose readership would overlap 100% with the people being interviewed. That’s a little bit how...
RELIGION
duke.edu

In English 290s, Conversations with Authors Enhance Assigned Readings

This fall, Welsh novelist Sophie Mackintosh, American poet Gabrielle Calvocoressi, and Mexican novelist Fernando Flores visited Professor Maren’s English 290S class, “World Building: From Genesis to Lil Nas X.” Students had the opportunity to ask these authors questions about elements of their writing. Each writer shared their experiences with working through pieces from beginning to end, including how they overcome writer's block or editing concerns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kaxe.org

MN Author Sarah Stonich and Her Novel Reeling

Sarah Stonich was back with us on the KAXE/KBXE Morning Show. This time we learned about Reeling - her 2nd book in the trilogy of a public tv fishing talk show host. The Star Tribune wrote:. After reading a Sarah Stonich novel, I want to go fishing. I want to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Hanukkah Bush#Jewish Identity
thewestfieldnews.com

Local authors ready for novel challenge

WESTFIELD — A host of WhipCity Wordsmiths will challenge themselves this month as they participate in National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo. NaNoWriMo is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides tools, structure, community and encouragement to help people find their voices, achieve creative goals, and build new worlds, on and off the page. Begun in 1999, NaNoWriMo has a straightforward challenge: Write 50,000 words of a novel during the 30 days of November.
WESTFIELD, MA
EW.com

9 authors pick their must-read fall thrillers

1 of 9 Michele Campbell recommends Litani by Jess Lourey. "Jess Lourey's Litani is a must-read for spooky season. A terrifying portrait of a sleepy little town where horror lurks just beneath the surface, it's perfect for fans of Stephen King." —Michele Campbell, author of It's Always the Husband. 2...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Gazette

Author Kate Sweeney releases debut novel inspired by Cambridge childhood

Kate Sweeney, who spent her adolescent years in Cambridge, returned to her roots in more ways than one with her debut young adult novel, “Catch the Light.”. Slated to be published on Tuesday, it takes place in the fictional town called Cumberland, which is inspired by the rolling hills and cozy town of Cambridge. It follows Marigold, a teen dealing with grief after losing a parent and with her first (and second) romantic relationships. Kirkus Reviews recently called it “an edgy love story in which everyone seems to have a secret to hide.”
CAMBRIDGE, NY
jitneybooks.com

Tea & Poets to Host Jitney Author Readings This Weekend

Come out to Tea & Poets and support local Jitney authors as they read from their new novels. On Saturday, November 6 at 7 pm a pair of writers who wrote books about characters named Benny will share the spotlight. Timothy Schmand will read from The True Tales of Bad...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Sweden
jewishaz.com

Parents, are your eyes too sharp or too dull?

This week’s parshah contains the famous story of the beginnings of Jacob and Esau. Many commentators focus on the nature of sibling rivalry and the question of who is to blame for all of the tsuris in the family. Maybe we should blame Jacob? He is cunning and conniving as he manipulates a vulnerable Esau.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
UV Cavalier Daily

Reading in Hues celebrates women authors of color

Once a month, Reading in Hues — a book club offered through the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center and facilitated by the Engaged Scholarship Program — meets to pay homage to literature written by women of color by reading and discussing their works. Established last year by Alexis Gayle, a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PopSugar

12 Enticing New Romance Reads to Keep You Inside This November

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Whether you're looking for a steamy vampire love story, enemies-to-lovers goodness, or the book...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Teacher Authors Children's Book Inspired by Joy of Reading

What started as an idea to pen a book his young son may like has now turned into something much bigger. “My son was born this summer and I really just wanted something that he and I could share,” said Kaelon McLemore, who teaches business law at Cedar Hill High School.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Literary Hub

Here are five Filipino American authors you should read.

October is Filipino American History Month, which commemorates the first recorded presence of Filipinos in the continental United States. On October 18, 1857, the Spanish sailing ship Nuestra Senora de Esperanza landed at present-day Morro Bay, California. Spanish soldier and sailor Pedro de Unamuno was appointed acting commander, and the landing party included Indigenous Filipino men who worked as sailors on the ship. According to the Filipino American National Historical Society, the men claimed possession of the land on the behalf of Spain by erecting a cross made out of branches. The party was later attacked by Native Americans, resulting in the death of one Filipino sailor. Unamuno decided to cease continued exploration of the area. On October 21, 1995, the FANHS-California Central Coast Chapter put up an official historical landmark at Coleman Park in Morro Bay to mark the landing of the first Filipinos in the continental US.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Conversation U.S.

US Muslims gave more to charity than other Americans in 2020

Muslim Americans gave more to charity in 2020 than non-Muslims, we found in a new study. They are also more likely to volunteer, we learned. Only 1.1% of all Americans are Muslim, and their average income is lower than non-Muslims’. But as we explained in our Muslim American Giving 2021 report, their donations encompassed 1.4% of all giving from individuals. U.S. Muslims, a highly diverse and quickly growing minority, contributed an estimated US$4.3 billion in total donations to mostly nonreligious causes over the course of the year. As philanthropy scholars, we believe our findings are significant not only because this is the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy