More Scandinavia flights as new winter routes take-off from Stansted

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon Stansted has added a host of new destinations this winter, including three routes to Scandinavia. As the airport kicks off its winter 2021/22 flight programme this week, Ryanair, Stansted’s biggest airline, has launched daily flights to Stockholm in Sweden...

LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

