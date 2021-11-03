More Scandinavia flights as new winter routes take-off from Stansted

In the latest travel news, last weekend’s big flight cancellation debacle at American is stirring fears of a potential holiday travel meltdown; the Federal Aviation Administration sends dozens of unruly flier cases to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution; the new Reno-Tahoe airline Aha! adds more routes; Alaska Airlines plans a new transcontinental route in 2022; U.S. secures Russia overflight rights for U.S. carriers; partnership news from SkyTeam/ITA, JetBlue/Icelandair and Alaska/British Airways; international route developments at Vietnam Airlines, Air France, French Bee, Hawaiian, Finnair, La Compagnie and Aer Lingus; Alaska Airlines gets the plastic off its planes; United MileagePlus replaces Hertz's partnership with Avis Budget Group; and Chicago O’Hare’s inter-terminal airport trains are running again after a three-year delay.
