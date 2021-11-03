CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College men’s soccer: Woelfinger, defense lift St. Lawrence to league quarterfinal win

By Times Staff Report
 9 days ago
St. Lawrence University logo

POUGHKEEPSIE — Ben Woelfinger made six saves to lead No. 5 St. Lawrence University to a 2-0 victory over No. 4 Vassar in a Liberty League men’s soccer quarterfinal Tuesday.

The Saints (10-5-1 overall) will play at top-seeded Rensselaer in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Marvin Sibanda scored in the 15th minute for SLU, off a pass from Robert Reynolds. Antonio Rogliano scored in the 64th minute with Kyle Graber assisting.

Vassar finishes the season 11-4-2.

