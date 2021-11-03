American Express Global Business Travel completes acquisition of Egencia

Together Intuit and Mailchimp Will Provide an AI-Driven, End-to-End Customer Growth Platform for Small and Mid-Market Businesses. Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Mailchimp, a world-class, global customer engagement and marketing platform for growing small and mid-market businesses. Together, Intuit and Mailchimp will work to deliver on the vision of an innovative, end-to-end customer growth platform for small and mid-market businesses, allowing them to get their business online, market their business, manage customer relationships, benefit from insights and analytics, get paid, access capital, pay employees, optimize cash flow, be organized and stay compliant, all assisted by experts at their fingertips.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO