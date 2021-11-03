CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

American Express Global Business Travel completes acquisition of Egencia

travelmole.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Express Global Business Travel (GBT) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Egencia travel management platform from Expedia Group. As part of the transaction, Expedia Group becomes a shareholder in GBT. Expedia has also...

www.travelmole.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Hyatt completes acquisition of Apple Leisure Group

CHICAGO – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, announced that Hyatt has completed the previously announced acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (ALG), a leading luxury resort-management services, travel and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC. Hyatt is doubling its global resorts footprint through the addition of...
ECONOMY
travelmole.com

Global business travel back to two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels by 2022

Global business travel spending looks set to rise by more than a quarter this year, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). It says it will reach two thirds of pre-pandemic levels by 2022. The forecast comes in a major new WTTC report in collaboration with McKinsey &...
TRAVEL
ZDNet

American Express® / Business Extra® Corporate Card review

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. As you're growing your business, having the right credit card can make a world of difference. And for companies with large travel expenses, the potential savings are even greater.
CREDITS & LOANS
hotelbusiness.com

WTTC: Global business travel spending to rise by more than 25%

Worldwide business travel spending looks set to rise by more than a quarter this year and reach two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels by 2022, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The forecast comes in a major new WTTC report in collaboration with McKinsey & Company called “Adapting to...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Abbott
BoardingArea

American Express Business Platinum Benefits Guide

The Business Platinum Card from American Express is a premium travel card geared toward business owners and full of benefits. Some of the benefits overlap with the personal card, but several are different and deserve a guide to highlight the differences between the personal card and the Business Platinum Card.
CREDITS & LOANS
New Haven Register

American Express and Microsoft Business Class Host Leadership Forum and You Can Participate

For the first time , MIT Sloan Management Review Mexico , an official publication of the Massachusetts MIT Sloan School of Management, organizes the MIT Sloan Management Review Forum Presented by American Express Business Class . A forum for research, innovation and trends, which brings together the best international talent to share ideas, models and practices that break with the established rules and mark a new course of growth in the business and entrepreneurial sector.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

DHL Express U.S. CEO on Tackling Supply Chain Issues Ahead of Holidays

With the shortage of shipping containers and truck drivers, the global supply chain is taking a beating just ahead of the holiday season. As retailers gear up to meet higher demand, DHL Express is adding capacity, both in infrastructure and aviation. Greg Hewitt, U.S. CEO at DHL Express, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to provide some additional details on the ramped-up investments.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Expedia Group#Gbt Ceo
US News and World Report

American Express Offers Business Checking Account

American Express introduced a checking account for small and midsize businesses last week, adding another item to its roster of small business products and services. The online business checking account comes with the first debit card American Express has issued in the U.S. plus perks including a 1.1% annual percentage yield on balances of up to $500,000, according to a company news release.
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sinch completes the acquisition of MessageMedia

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces that the acquisition of MessageMedia has been completed. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Brian Malkerson, Chief Revenue Officer at Attentive. MessageMedia serves more than 60,000 customers and offers a web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) suite that...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

NYDIG Completes Acquisition of Payment Disruptor Bottlepay

As widespread adoption of Bitcoin increases, the market momentum continues to grow. NYDIG is focused on expanding its network to meet that demand. Leading bitcoin firm NYDIG announced its acquisition of Bottlepay. NYDIG previously participated in the seed funding round of the Bottlepay. Along with Fintech Collective and Alan Howard, $15m was raised during the seed round. Now, NYDIG has acquired the company in a deal whose financial terms remain undisclosed.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Intuit Completes Acquisition of Mailchimp

Together Intuit and Mailchimp Will Provide an AI-Driven, End-to-End Customer Growth Platform for Small and Mid-Market Businesses. Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Mailchimp, a world-class, global customer engagement and marketing platform for growing small and mid-market businesses. Together, Intuit and Mailchimp will work to deliver on the vision of an innovative, end-to-end customer growth platform for small and mid-market businesses, allowing them to get their business online, market their business, manage customer relationships, benefit from insights and analytics, get paid, access capital, pay employees, optimize cash flow, be organized and stay compliant, all assisted by experts at their fingertips.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Flight Global.com

AerCap completes GECAS acquisition to create leasing giant

Irish-based lessor AerCap has completed its acquisition of US leasing giant GECAS, a transaction which gives General Electric around a 46% shareholding in AerCap. Closure of the deal turns AerCap – which had previously absorbed lessor ILFC – a fleet of over 2,000 aircraft and 900 engines, plus more than 300 helicopters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

United Airlines Announces It Is No Longer Flying to 11 U.S. Cities

In the latest of COVID-19 inconveniences, United Airlines has announced they will no longer travel to several United States cities. The decision comes as the airlines have seen diminished patronage within these cities and smaller communities following the pandemic. According to yahoo!, United Airlines plans to drop 11 U.S. cities...
LIFESTYLE
austinnews.net

PCLI Completes Acquisition of JR Development LLC

FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / PROTOCALLL TCHNOLOGIES INC (OTC PINK:PCLI) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quote and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. $PCLI $protocalltech. Protocall Technologies Inc. (PCLI) has acquired 100% of JR Development LLC, an Idaho real estate...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy