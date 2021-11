A new concession stand at the Cardinal Schools stadium is $100,000 closer to being built thanks to a donation from Rothenbuhler Cheesemakers of Middlefield. A new concession stand at the Cardinal Schools stadium is $100,000 closer to being built thanks to a donation from Rothenbuhler Cheesemakers of Middlefield. Owner John Rothenbuhler gave a presentation to Cardinal Schools Board of Education Oct. 13 about the operation that has grown in Geauga County and now has its global headquarters in Troy Township. Rothenbuhler used a PowerPoint presentation to explain the company’s philosophy behind the donation. “Rothenbuhler Cheesemakers is committed to the bronze-level sponsorship because we want to invest in the community so the youth of our community make a positive difference in the world,” he said....

