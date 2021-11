As OLB Von Miller was saying his goodbyes and wrapping things up following his trade from the Broncos to the Rams, he specifically highlighted seventh-round OLB Jonathan Cooper as someone who gave him confidence Denver would be just fine and their season wasn’t over. At one point, it didn’t even look like Cooper would play after he had to have heart surgery this summer. But in the Broncos’ first game with Miller, Cooper notched two sacks in a resounding, 30-16 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO