Dana White's Contender Series 46: Best photos from Las Vegas

UFC president Dana White praised the fast rise of welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev, saying that “there’s nothing like it.”. Chimaev has emerged out of nowhere over the past year or so to become one of the UFC’s biggest stars and someone who many fans believe is a future world champion. Last summer on Fight Island, Chimaev made his UFC debut with a dominant second-round stoppage over John Phillips. 10 days later and he returned against Rhys McKee and he smashed him, too. A month after that, Chimaev fought Gerald Meerschaert and he knocked him out. After missing a year due to health issues stemming from COVID-19, Chimaev returned to the Octagon last weekend at UFC 267 and he submitted Li Jingliang in the first round. It was a dominant victory and Chimaev is now ranked in the top-15 at 170lbs. He is now being fast-tracked up the division’s ladder, and the UFC is currently talking about booking him against Nate Diaz.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO