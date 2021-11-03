CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Some Thoughts On The First CFP Rankings: A Tough Night For Cincinnati

By Tony Barnhart
TMGSports
TMGSports
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ca3jj_0cklZMMn00

Some thoughts about the first set of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee that were released Tuesday night:

**--Georgia had to be the biggest no-brainer at No. 1 that the committee has ever had. The Bulldogs, who lead the nation in almost every defensive category, have already clinched the SEC East and a berth in the conference championship game for the fourth time in the past five seasons. If Georgia reaches the playoffs, where they last appeared in 2017, the Bulldogs would be going for their first national championship since 1980, Herschel Walker’s freshman season.

In Atlanta we expect Georgia to play:

**--No. 2 Alabama (7-1). The path for Alabama, whose only loss is to Texas A&M, is simple. The Crimson Tide have to run the table and beat Georgia in the SEC championship game in order to make the playoffs. If they lose anywhere along the way they are out. I had Alabama at No. 2 but was surprised the committee put them there. But chairman Gary Bata told ESPN there was a strong consensus in the room that the Crimson Tide deserved to be No. 2.

**--Cincinnati (8-0) at No. 6 was a shocker. I had the Bearcats at No. 3 and the human polls had them at No. 2. The Bearcats have a win over No. 10 Notre Dame and a Power Five win over Indiana. But Barta said the rest of Cincinnati’s schedule pushed the Bearcats down to No. 6. The Bearcats can still get there but they need some help. All five teams ranked ahead of them play losable games down the stretch.

The conventional wisdom said this would finally be the year that a Group of Five team would make the playoffs. And Cincinnati’s No. 6 ranking is the highest Group of Five team has had in the opening rankings.

The fact that Cincinnati will likely miss the playoffs will increase the momentum for expanding the playoffs to eight or 12 teams.

**--Michigan State (8-0) earned the No. 3 spot after a 37-33 win over No. 7 Michigan at East Lansing last Saturday. The Spartans, in their second year under head coach Mel Tucker, still have to play No. 5 Ohio State and Penn State. But if Sparty runs the table and wins the Big Ten championship they are in.

**--Oregon (7-1) at No. 4 was a little bit of a surprise but it shouldn’t have been. The Ducks won at Ohio State 35-28 and that head-to-head win was big for the committee.

**--Since the loss to Oregon in September, No. 5 Ohio State (7-1) has only gotten better. The Buckeyes play Michigan State and Michigan in their final two regular season games. Should they run the table and win the Big Ten championship game, it’s hard to see them being left out.

**--Undefeated Oklahoma (8-0) was also a surprise at No. 8 but the Sooners, despite the emergence of quarterback Caleb Williams, have been very inconsistent this season. They almost lost to lowly Kansas on Oct. 23 and still have to play at Baylor, Iowa State, and at Oklahoma State.

Here is the Top Ten of the first CPF Rankings and the games they have remaining:

THE CFP TOP TEN, NOV. 2

Team…………….….Games remaining

1—Georgia (8-0): Missouri, at Tennessee, Charleston Southern, at Georgia Tech

2—Alabama (7-1): LSU, New Mexico State, Arkansas, at Auburn

3—Michigan State (8-0): at Purdue, Maryland, at Ohio State, Penn St.

4—Oregon (7-1): at Washington, Washington State, at Utah, Oregon State

5—Ohio State (7-1): at Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan State, at Michigan

6—Cincinnati (8-0): Tulsa, at USF, SMU, at East Carolina

7—Michigan (7-1): Indiana, at Penn State, at Maryland, Ohio State

8—Oklahoma (9-0): at Baylor, Iowa State, at Oklahoma.

9—Wake Forest (8-0): at North Carolina, N.C. State, at Clemson, at Boston College

10—Notre Dame (7-1): Navy, at Virginia, Georgia Tech, at Stanford

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge. The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Kickoff For NFL Game Today

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#College Football Playoff#Ohio State#Cfp#American Football#Texas A M#Sec#Espn#Notre Dame#Group Of Five
247Sports

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson reportedly told team he was 'untouchable'

TCU shocked the college football world last month by parting ways with Gary Patterson, the most legendary head coach in school history. While the Horned Frogs had fallen off as of late, Patterson’s success in the past had many believing he would get to go out on his own terms. It appears it might have even caught Patterson off-guard as well, as he reportedly told his players that he was, “untouchable,” at TCU and the school would fire his assistants before him.
FORT WORTH, TX
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Quarterback Suspended After Arrest

On Friday afternoon, the Ohio State football program announced it suspended a player following his arrest. According to a report from Whitney Harding of NBC 4, police arrested quarterback Jack Miller on Friday morning. Police charged Miller with operating a vehicle while impaired. According to her report, the team also...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Texas Tech is paying Baylor $250,000 for new head coach

Texas Tech is slipping a quarter of a million dollars to Baylor for taking Joey McGuire as its new Head Football coach. That’s just part of the contract released today by the Lubbock university. McGuire’s six-year deal is worth $20.2 million, which starts with $3m in the first year. He is also eligible for up […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
TexansDaily

Flirting with the Future: Texans 2022 Mock Draft

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are rebuilding. There's no reason to deny it any longer. Sitting at 1-8, Houston turns its attention to the future. The remainder of the season is about finding names that will be here for the long haul as the team enters a new chapter under the Nick Caserio era.
NFL
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
161
Followers
229
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy