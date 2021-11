Jen Oneal is stepping down as co-lead of Blizzard Entertainment, just three months after she took the position. Since J. Allen Brack left the company in August, Oneal had been in charge of the studio with Mike Ybarra, who'll now take the lead on his own. Oneal claims she's not leaving because she's "without hope for Blizzard", but wants to "do more to have games and diversity intersect, and hopefully make a broader industry impact that will benefit Blizzard (and other studios) as well."

