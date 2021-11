Brian injury expert Dr. Daniel Amen shares what can happen to your brain when you play football. The most common type of brain damage happens to the prefrontal cortex, which rules judgment and forethought. There can also be damage to your temporal lobes, which can lead to dark suicidal thoughts. Kelsey Chittick, wife of former NFL player Nate Chittick shares it’s our job to tell the truth about this sport because once we know better we can do better. Check out Kelsey’s book “Second Half: Surviving Loss and Finding Magic in the Missing.”

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO