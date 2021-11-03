CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Devonte' Graham (adductor) available for Pelicans Tuesday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham will play Tuesday in the team's game against the Phoenix...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web (10-25-2021)

Josh Hart upgraded to questionable for Monday rematch vs. Wolves. A day after being listed as doubtful on New Orleans’ injury report hours before Saturday’s game in Minnesota, Josh Hart’s status changed Sunday afternoon to questionable with right quadriceps tendinosis. Hart did not play Saturday, but has a chance to play in Monday’s rematch against the Timberwolves (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM).
NBA
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (quad) ruled out for Pelicans Saturday night

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart was doubtful, so this isn't a surprise. Look for Herbert Jones to remain in the lineup on the wing. In 1 game and 10 minutes this season, Hart has 5 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Garrett Temple (ankle) will not return on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple (ankle) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Temple suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Wednesday's game and will not return. Temple will finish Wednesday's game with 6 points and 1 steal in 9 minutes played.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paul
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
theScore

LeBron lookalike identified as brother of Rockets' Josh Christopher

LeBron James' doppelganger has an NBA connection. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, cameras showed a man bearing a striking resemblance to James sitting courtside at Staples Center. The lookalike quickly went viral and even James cracked a joke on Twitter after the game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devonte Graham#The Phoenix Suns#Fanduel
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Reveals His Main Problem With Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has made it clear over the last year-plus that he wasn’t a big fan of how he was portrayed in Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary for ESPN. The former Chicago Bulls star was unhappy with Jordan’s 10-part documentary, which he believes wasn’t completely accurate. Pippen and Jordan won six NBA championships together, but it’s clear they’re not on the best of terms.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul, Devin Booker react to rumored bombshell report on Suns owner Robert Sarver

The Phoenix Suns are definitely on a high on the basketball court after a resounding victory over LeBron James and the retooled Los Angeles Lakers. But an ominous cloud currently hangs over the organization after reports that an ESPN story is about to drop with major allegations against Suns owner Robert Sarver. The piece alleges racist and sexist behavior from the longtime franchise owner.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy