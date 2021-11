Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans. Q: Wouldn’t Kyle Schwarber be a perfect fit for the Cardinals? Will the Cardinals attempt to sign him?. A: Kyle Schwarber, who finished the season with Boston, would be a good lineup fit as a left-handed hitter with power who also can walk. I don't see him as a priority item considering the Cardinals need pitching help first, and he might be way out of their budget because he'll likely get a multi-year deal somewhere. In today's game, versatile players are important, and Schwarber probably shouldn't be expected to play much in the field. He was terribly miscast as a first baseman in the playoffs.

