Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has again raised the stakes as to which city in the U.S. will become the country’s crypto hub. Suarez announced today on CoinDesk TV that the city would be staking (i.e. locking up cryptocurrencies to earn yield) a large portion of its native cryptocurrency, MiamiCoin, to earn yield in Bitcoin. What’s more, he said Miami will be “the first city in America to give a Bitcoin yield as a dividend directly to its residents.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO